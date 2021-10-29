iAfrica

We’ll Know In Mid-November If SA’s Escaped Elections Unscathed – Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the next three days would be “very risky” as political parties tried to drum up support from voters ahead of Monday’s local government elections.

For now, lockdown regulations limit outdoor gatherings to 2,000 people while indoor capacity is capped at 750.

Phaahla said that he was concerned that political gatherings could turn into super spreader events, which could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections by the middle of November.

He is appealing to political parties to limit the numbers of supporters allowed at gatherings.

“We will only know after the 15th of November if we’ve gone through these elections safely, whether we’ve escaped unscathed through the election campaign and also through the elections themselves,” Minister Phaahla said.

