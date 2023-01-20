iAfrica

WEF23: The Return Of Manufacturing

3 hours ago 1 min read

Speakers: Teresa Clarke, Roland Busch, Bandar Alkhorayef, Jacqueline Poh, Gretchen Whitmer, Michel Doukeris, Francisco Betti

The ongoing disruptions have underscored the crucial importance of manufacturing for the health of the global economy and well-being of society.

What will manufacturing look like by 2030 and what role will it play?

This session is directly linked to the ongoing work of the Platform for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains of the World Economic Forum.

