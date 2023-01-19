WEF23: ‘The Return of Manufacturing’ Moderated by Teresa Clarke

The ongoing disruptions have underscored the crucial importance of manufacturing for the health of the global economy and well-being of society. Watch Africa.com’s Teresa Clarke moderate a conversation on what will manufacturing look like by 2030 and what role will it play? This session is directly linked to the ongoing work of the Platform for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains of the World Economic Forum.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM | WEFORUM

Share with your network!