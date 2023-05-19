WEF: A New Era for African Agriculture

According to the World Economic Forum’s Insight Report on the deal — AfCFTA: A New Era for Global Business and Investment in Africa — the free trade area, one of the world’s largest by number of people and economic size, is projected to host 1.7 billion people and oversee $6.7 trillion in consumer and business spending by 2030. The deal will be transformative for many of Africa’s industries, but given agriculture’s already central role in the continent’s economy, and its huge potential for growth, agriculture will be a prime beneficiary. The Forum’s report notes that agriculture has exceptional potential for increasing intra-African trade, meeting local demand, accelerating GDP growth, creating new jobs and improving inclusivity due to upstream and downstream linkages.
More Stories
US, Kenya Teams Open Trade Talks Amid Smallholder Farmers’ Protest
Zambia-FQM: Swapping Dividend Rights for Royalties Fuels Mining Optimism
Brookings Looks at Urban Economic Development in Africa Using Nairobi as Case Study
A Mining Boom could Drive Corruption Risks, especially in Emerging Markets
Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas
A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled
A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry
DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App
What’s the State of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Pension Savings?
South African Food Entrepreneur Accuses KFC of Stealing
Violence in Sudan Spreads
One of the Largest Combined Debt and Equity Raises in the African Tech Sector