Webinar Will Help Students Increase Their Job Opportunities

36 mins ago 2 min read

Mervyn George, Executive Advisor at SAP – one of the world’s leading producers of software – will share his advice with students on how to increase their career opportunities.

Private higher education institution, MANCOSA, is hosting virtual monthly soft skills sessions, start-up workshops and a range of speaker series to encourage and inspire students.

A series of webinars with top leaders from various fields will provide students and graduates with practical tools and tips to successfully improve their employability and progress in their chosen career.

George will be the next guest speaker during the virtual webinar on Wednesday 8 December 2021 at 13h00.

MANCOSA opens the live virtual webinar to students and the public. However, if you are not a MANCOSA student, please enter ‘external’ in the student number field.

To register for this event, please click here: https://mancosa.zoom.us/webinar/register/5916382662014/WN_yw2GfF1HS-KUYh44q8Qz9A

George will discuss the topic titled “An exploration: Personal Career Journey spanning five continents”.

He will share his inspirational journey of his personal career that has seen plenty of change, including an academic shift from the sciences to corporate strategy and global work experience.

Professor Magnate Ntombela, principal of MANCOSA, said the unemployment rate in South Africa reached an all-time high of 34.4% during the second quarter of the year. Hence, this makes it critical for educational institutions to encourage skills designed for the workplace.

“MANCOSA strives to ensure that its students develop valuable life skills and become self-sufficient and confident people. These core competencies allow students to face workplace challenges with more confidence,” he said.

When asked about skills necessary for employment, Lutfiya Adam, Director of Human Resources and Employability at MANCOSA, said: “While technical skills and industry-specific knowledge are important to employers, employability skills are essential to student career development.

“The employability unit is created to offer students and graduates an opportunity to register on our MANCOSA Career Centre platform, to network, mentor or be mentored as well as apply for available vacancies at the institution, other organisations or small businesses.

“At MANCOSA, employability covers the full spectrum of education, from the teaching of values to the transfer of knowledge and the development of skills and attributes that equip students for the world of work,” said Adam

