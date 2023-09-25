Weather-related Road Closures Remind WC Residents not to Take Chances

The Western Cape government has urged residents to be cautious and avoid taking any risks.

The announcement follows severe rains and gale-force winds that have pounded the province over the last 24 hours.

Extensive flooding has been recorded, and a large list of highways have been closed as a result of flooding or mudslides.

This will be extremely frustrating for motorists attempting to return home after the long weekend.

When it is safe to do so, assessments of the extent of the weather damage will be made.

“The N2/N1 is currently closed, so we’ve reports of traffic piling up, 20-kilometres-long, so we’re trying to find out, we’re just busy with the infrastructure department to see how quickly we can open those roads,” said Local Government MEC Anton Bredell. There are certainly people in their cars, and it’s not pleasant, especially if they have children. We must also investigate whether we can transport food to the nearest fuel stations on major thoroughfares in order to accommodate the people in that space.”