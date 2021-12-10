iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Weather Grinds Cairo to a Standstill

20 seconds ago 1 min read

Sandstorms and harsh weather are affecting parts of Egypt, bringing down visibility in Cairo where a grey cloud of dust blocked out the sky. The wind speed over the Mediterranean reached around 50-65 km/h and waves reached a height of 4 to 5 metres. The bad weather forced the closure of schools on Wednesday in the northern city of Alexandria on the Mediterranean and in the provinces of El Buheira and Kafr El Sheikh, north of Cairo. The three regions have been deluged by heavy rainfall while the sun was barely visible in Cairo throughout the day. The state agency in charge of ports in the Red Sea region said it had ordered all vessels, regardless of size, to stay docked on Wednesday for their safety. Sandstorms are most common in Cairo in the late winter and early spring.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Mission-driven Agri-tech Companies in Africa You should Know About

2 mins ago
1 min read

Providing Quality Distance Learning for All

4 mins ago
1 min read

WFP Suspends Food Distribution in Ethiopia’s Kombolcha and Dessie Towns

6 mins ago
1 min read

Burkina Faso Faces a Political Vacuum in the Face of an Escalating Security Crisis

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Strategy Should Look Forward Not East or West

9 mins ago
1 min read

Covid Cases in South Africa Surged by 255% in the Past Seven Days

11 mins ago
1 min read

AU Joins Calls Against Discriminating Southern Africa

16 hours ago
1 min read

Tennis Queen Runs Successful Take-away

16 hours ago
1 min read

Latest Arrest in Lilongwe’s Quest to Stop Graft

16 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisians Took On the Government and Won

16 hours ago
1 min read

How a Small Team Hopes to make a Big Change in Nigeria’s Legal System

16 hours ago
1 min read

Trial to Punish Those Behind an Attempted Coup

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Weather Grinds Cairo to a Standstill

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Mission-driven Agri-tech Companies in Africa You should Know About

2 mins ago
1 min read

Providing Quality Distance Learning for All

4 mins ago
1 min read

WFP Suspends Food Distribution in Ethiopia’s Kombolcha and Dessie Towns

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer