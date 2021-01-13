iAfrica

#WeAreRemovingADictator Trends ahead of Uganda Election

22 mins ago 1 min read

Ugandans head to the polls Thursday to cast ballots for the country’s next president. Musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine is the most prominent of 11 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country for nearly 35 years.  Stability, security and peace have been President Museveni’s key selling points to Ugandan voters with a campaign themed, “Secure your future.” Bobi Wine, on the other hand, has directed his campaign at young voters, promising freedom from Museveni’s heavy-handed rule, and pledging to create five million jobs should he assume power. Sarah Birete, a pro-democracy political activist, says for many Ugandans, these elections are not about economic issues, but about redeeming the soul of the nation.   Political analyst Morrison Rwakakamba believes many Ugandans, especially the elderly and women, still see Museveni as the commander-in-chief who will ensure peace and stability.  With a population of close to 42 million, about 70 percent are young Ugandans struggling to survive. About 17.6 million Ugandans are eligible to vote in Thursday’s election. Polling begins Thursday at 6:00 a.m. local time, ending at 4 p.m. According to the electoral commission, all 134 districts in Uganda have received polling materials.

SOURCE: VOA

