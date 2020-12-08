We Stuck To COVID-19 Rules – Matric Rage Organisers

Matric Rage organisers maintain they were COVID-19 compliant at Ballito Rage and say they acted fast when they were alerted of potential positive cases.
Rage Festival spokesperson Darren Sandras said the Ballito event normally sells up to 5,000 tickets, but only sold 1,900 this year.
He said they stuck to the rules with no more than 500 students attending the predominantly outdoor gathering on any particular day.
“When we became aware of possible COVID-19 cases, we acted immediately and sent communication to all attendees to let them know that they needed to follow the NICD protocols.”
More Stories
Ramaphosa Calls For Unity In ANC
SIU Pounces On National Lotteries Commission
3 313 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA
Two Police Officers Arrested After Foiled Diamond Heist
Van Damme Not Forced Into Sabbatical – Steenhuisen
ANC NEC To Look At Constitutionality Of Members Stepping Aside
4 116 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Matric Rage Identified As Super-Spreader Events
Education Department Expecting Resistance
4 645 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Eskom CEO Justifies Upcoming Tariff Increases
4 932 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed