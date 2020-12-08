We Stuck To COVID-19 Rules – Matric Rage Organisers

Share with your network!

Matric Rage organisers maintain they were COVID-19 compliant at Ballito Rage and say they acted fast when they were alerted of potential positive cases.

Rage Festival spokesperson Darren Sandras said the Ballito event normally sells up to 5,000 tickets, but only sold 1,900 this year.

He said they stuck to the rules with no more than 500 students attending the predominantly outdoor gathering on any particular day.

“When we became aware of possible COVID-19 cases, we acted immediately and sent communication to all attendees to let them know that they needed to follow the NICD protocols.”

