iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

We Spoke To Several Parties But Not The DA – Mbalula

Twitter/@MYANC

3 mins ago 1 min read

African National Congress head of elections Fikile Mbalula said his party did speak to various parties but not the Democratic Alliance after the municipal elections.

He was briefing the media on Thursday after talks on coalitions following the municipal elections.

“We did not have any discussions with the Democratic Alliance. We had a choice to engage with the DA, because we and the DA have the majority in the country in terms of the municipalities. But our national executive committee did not mandate us to have an agreement and a coalition agreement with the Democratic Alliance.”

Fikile Mbalula also did confirm there were calls from within the party for members of its national executive committee (NEC) to resign following a dismal showing at the municipal elections and taxing coalition negotiations.

“We know we did not reach our objectives but now there some opportunists even in the party who are rebels in the party who are basically calling for the head of the NEC, they see an opportunity to cause disunity.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Back On UK Travel Red List

14 mins ago
2 min read

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In South Africa

20 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 465 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 mins ago
1 min read

Police On Standby For KZN Deployment

1 day ago
1 min read

Everything On Track For Digital Migration – Ntshavheni

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda Elected New eThekwini Mayor

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1275 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Decision to grant Zuma parole must be set aside – Helen Suzman Foundation

2 days ago
1 min read

Sars Extends Filing Season Deadline

2 days ago
1 min read

DA Claims Three Major Metros’ Mayorships

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 868 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

DA’s Mpho Phalatse Elected New Joburg Mayor

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

We Spoke To Several Parties But Not The DA – Mbalula

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA Back On UK Travel Red List

14 mins ago
2 min read

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In South Africa

20 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 465 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer