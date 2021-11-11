We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter

The implementation of stage four blackouts earlier this week is bearing fruit, according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter says a large number of power generating units are back on track.

He said the overall picture was better, but there’s still a shortfall: “A demand of 28,271, we have capacity available excluding our OCDTs of 26,973. Which means there is a shortfall that we need to make up.”

“Units that are out in their entirety are 6,080 and this is a number that has improved considerably since we were forced to implement stage 4 load shedding.”

André de Ruyter said the country was on track to an end to load shedding on Saturday morning.

Stage 3 blackouts will continue until Friday morning, with stage two then kicking in until Saturday.

“Overall, we remain on track for lifting load shedding by 5 am on Saturday morning as previously communicated.”

