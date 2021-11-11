We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter

The implementation of stage four blackouts earlier this week is bearing fruit, according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
De Ruyter says a large number of power generating units are back on track.
He said the overall picture was better, but there’s still a shortfall: “A demand of 28,271, we have capacity available excluding our OCDTs of 26,973. Which means there is a shortfall that we need to make up.”
“Units that are out in their entirety are 6,080 and this is a number that has improved considerably since we were forced to implement stage 4 load shedding.”
André de Ruyter said the country was on track to an end to load shedding on Saturday morning.
Stage 3 blackouts will continue until Friday morning, with stage two then kicking in until Saturday.
“Overall, we remain on track for lifting load shedding by 5 am on Saturday morning as previously communicated.”
More Stories
Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors
Kidnapped Moti Brothers Found
NICD Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
De Ruyter has no plans to resign
Municipalities Won’t Get Away With Ignoring Power Cuts – Eskom
Power Outage Blamed For Durban Sewage Spill
NICD Reports 245 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ConCourt Justices Concerned About Mkhwebane Being Denied Legal Representation
Rand Water Plans 54 Hour Water Cuts In Parts Of Gauteng
SAHRC Wants Learners Back In The Classroom On A Daily Basis
NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom Warns That Power Cuts Could Escalate