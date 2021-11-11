iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter

5 hours ago 1 min read

The implementation of stage four blackouts earlier this week is bearing fruit, according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter says a large number of power generating units are back on track.

He said the overall picture was better, but there’s still a shortfall: “A demand of 28,271, we have capacity available excluding our OCDTs of 26,973. Which means there is a shortfall that we need to make up.”

“Units that are out in their entirety are 6,080 and this is a number that has improved considerably since we were forced to implement stage 4 load shedding.”

André de Ruyter said the country was on track to an end to load shedding on Saturday morning.

Stage 3 blackouts will continue until Friday morning, with stage two then kicking in until Saturday.

“Overall, we remain on track for lifting load shedding by 5 am on Saturday morning as previously communicated.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kidnapped Moti Brothers Found

5 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago
1 min read

De Ruyter has no plans to resign

1 day ago
1 min read

Municipalities Won’t Get Away With Ignoring Power Cuts – Eskom

1 day ago
1 min read

Power Outage Blamed For Durban Sewage Spill

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 245 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

ConCourt Justices Concerned About Mkhwebane Being Denied Legal Representation

2 days ago
1 min read

Rand Water Plans 54 Hour Water Cuts In Parts Of Gauteng

2 days ago
1 min read

SAHRC Wants Learners Back In The Classroom On A Daily Basis

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
Eskom power
2 min read

Eskom Warns That Power Cuts Could Escalate

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

SA And The UK Collaborate On The World’s First-Ever Virtual Museum Of Plastic

27 seconds ago
1 min read

Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors

5 hours ago
1 min read

We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kidnapped Moti Brothers Found

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer