We Listened To The People – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he spoke to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa about the controversial R22-million flag project.
Speaking at the Black Business Council gala dinner on Thursday, Ramaphosa says Mthethwa called him to discuss cancelling the project.
There was public outrage after the Minister appeared on Power to TMthethwa had defended the move but in a slight about-turn on Thursday, announcing that it was to be reviewed.
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says it will now review the p
The plan, which was approved by Cabinet, raised the ire of South Africans, who described it as a “vanity project” in light of mass poverty and unemployment among other challenges.
“The government will make mistakes. The government will move slowly. The government will possibly implement wrong policies, sometimes it will not implement as it said it will do. Our task is to say ‘government, come along, let’s keep moving,'” the president said.
The President says the about-turn shows they are listening.
