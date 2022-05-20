iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

We Listened To The People – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he spoke to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa about the controversial R22-million flag project.

Speaking at the Black Business Council gala dinner on Thursday, Ramaphosa says Mthethwa called him to discuss cancelling the project.

There was public outrage after the Minister appeared on Power to TMthethwa had defended the move but in a slight about-turn on Thursday, announcing that it was to be reviewed.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says it will now review the p

The plan, which was approved by Cabinet, raised the ire of South Africans, who described it as a “vanity project” in light of mass poverty and unemployment among other challenges.

“The government will make mistakes. The government will move slowly. The government will possibly implement wrong policies, sometimes it will not implement as it said it will do. Our task is to say ‘government, come along, let’s keep moving,'” the president said.

The President says the about-turn shows they are listening.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Power Cuts To Continue Into The Weekend – Eskom

2 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Confirms Sabotage At Tutuka Power Station

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 238 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 179 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Nersa Opposing Legal Bid To Overturn Decision To Grant Karpowership Licences

1 day ago
1 min read

Gift Of The Givers Slams Government For KZN Slow Response

1 day ago
1 min read

After Criticism, Mthethwa R22m Flag Project To Be Reviewed – Mthethwa

1 day ago
1 min read

Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations

2 days ago
1 min read

Mthethwa Defends R22m Flag Project

2 days ago
1 min read

Teffo Must Follow Proper Channels – Lamola

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Power Grid Unreliable & Unpredictable – Eskom

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Power Cuts To Continue Into The Weekend – Eskom

2 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Confirms Sabotage At Tutuka Power Station

2 hours ago
1 min read

We Listened To The People – Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 238 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer