We Inherited A Bankrupt Metro – Tshwane Coalition Government

The Tshwane Council. Picture: @TshwaneANC/Twitter.
3 hours ago 1 min read

The multi-party coalition government in Tshwane says it inherited a bankrupt metro.

This after the Auditor-General’s scathing report that revealed the City of Tshwane misrepresented the state of its financial affairs.

The coalition is set to meet with metro executives to pave a way out of the mess.

Meanwhile, some opposition parties say there must be accountability.

They claim the findings reveal gross underrepresentation, including money owed to suppliers.

This could impact service delivery in the capital.

