We Inherited A Bankrupt Metro – Tshwane Coalition Government

The multi-party coalition government in Tshwane says it inherited a bankrupt metro.
This after the Auditor-General’s scathing report that revealed the City of Tshwane misrepresented the state of its financial affairs.
The coalition is set to meet with metro executives to pave a way out of the mess.
Meanwhile, some opposition parties say there must be accountability.
They claim the findings reveal gross underrepresentation, including money owed to suppliers.
This could impact service delivery in the capital.
More Stories
No Fear Of Increased Hospitalisations – de Oliveira
New Covid-19 Subvariant Being Monitored Closely In SA
Nelson Mandela Bay Unable To Meet Daily Water Demand
Attempted Murder On Eskom CEO André de Ruyter Confirmed
US Announces More Than $3B In Military Aid To Ukraine
Kevin McCarthy Elected Republican U.S. House Speaker, But At A Cost
Economic Transformation, Recovery & Growth High On The ANC’s Agenda – Ramaphosa
ANC Resolves To Keep Step-Aside Policy
Stage 3, 4 Load Shedding Pattern To Continue Indefinitely – Eskom
Western Cape Residents Warned Of Online Housing Scam
Britain Says Russia May Have Stored Ammunition At Site Of Barracks Attack
Thousands Gather In St. Peter’s Square For The Funeral Of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI