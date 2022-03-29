iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

We Have Not Received An Ultimatum – ANC

Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

12 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC says the South African Revenue Services (SARS) has not given it an ultimatum to pay outstanding bills or have its assets attached.

In December SARS gave the ANC 10 days to pay up, however, three months later, the party failed to do so.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says the reports are false and baseless. He says the ANC is not a tax evader.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Appear Before SAHRC Hearings On Friday

12 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Unemployment Rate Crosses 35% Threshold: Stats SA

12 hours ago
1 min read

Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla Says He’s ‘Willing To Die’ For His Beliefs

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Legal Counsel Adamant State Has No Case

2 days ago
2 min read

Counting The Costs Of Cape Town’s Taxi Strike

2 days ago
1 min read

Political Parties Denounce Attacks On Foreign Nationals

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 497 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Forensics Of Parliament Fire To Take Another Six Weeks

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 560 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Dlamini Arrested

5 days ago
1 min read

E-Hailing Drivers Return To Work

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Appear Before SAHRC Hearings On Friday

12 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Unemployment Rate Crosses 35% Threshold: Stats SA

12 hours ago
1 min read

Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla Says He’s ‘Willing To Die’ For His Beliefs

12 hours ago
1 min read

We Have Not Received An Ultimatum – ANC

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer