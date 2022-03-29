We Have Not Received An Ultimatum – ANC

The ANC says the South African Revenue Services (SARS) has not given it an ultimatum to pay outstanding bills or have its assets attached.
In December SARS gave the ANC 10 days to pay up, however, three months later, the party failed to do so.
Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says the reports are false and baseless. He says the ANC is not a tax evader.
