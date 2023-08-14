We Have Made Progress in Implementing Zondo Inquiry’s Recommendations- Pres. Ramaphosa

The state capture commission conducted its final public hearing two years ago, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is certain that the government has made progress in implementing the committee’s recommendations.

Despite the fact that the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) had said that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s suggestions on state reform were ignored.

The commission issued 205 recommendations on criminal investigations and probable prosecutions of individuals and companies involved in state capture.

President Ramaphosa has refuted suggestions that the recommendations of the state capture inquiry were ignored.

Ramaphosa stated in his weekly newsletters that the government was undertaking legal and institutional changes to limit the likelihood of similar acts of corruption.

The commission recommended that the state establish additional anti-corruption bodies, although Ramaphosa stated that this suggestion was part of a broader examination of the country’s anti-corruption systems.

He also stated that progress has been made in restoring the integrity of state-owned firms harmed by state capture during the last five years.