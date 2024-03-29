‘We Are the Solution’: 115,000-strong Rural Women’s Rights Movement in West Africa 

Mariam Sonko works on training female farmers who traditionally have no access to education, explaining their rights and financing women-led agricultural projects. Sonko’s training center now employs over 20 people, with support from small organizations like the Agroecology Fund and CLIMA fund. In one week, Sonko and her team trained over 100 women from Senegal, Guinea-Bissau and Gambia in agroforestry and micro gardening. After she started to earn money, people noticed that she made investments in her children’s schooling and clothes. In Senegal and the surrounding region, temperatures are rising 50% more than the global average, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and the UN Environment Program says rainfall could drop by 38% in the coming decades.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS