We Are Back With A Bang – COPE

The Congress of People says it’s back with a bang.
The party has been struggling in the wake of a leadership dispute between Mosiuoa Lekota and Mbhazima Shilowa, which saw it decline from 30 MPs after the 2009 elections to the present 3.
But Cope says it is now attracting many more people and is ready to instill hope.
Meanwhile, the party says it has not campaigned as strongly as other parties because it does not have stolen money.
The party says its mandate is to save the country from thieves.
