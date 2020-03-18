Mar 18, 2020

WC’s Mbombo To Self-quarantine After French Consul-General Confirms Infection

Mar 18, 2020 1 min read

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. Picture: @WCHealthMEC/Twitter

France’s Consul-General in Cape Town has tested positive for COVID-19.

Laurent Amar on Wednesday afternoon tweeted the confirmation in order to inform all potential contacts and break the chain of transmission.

In response to his tweet, Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo indicated that they had met more than three times in the past few weeks.

She tweeted that meant she must now self-quarantine immediately.

The French consulate has confirmed to EWN that Amar was in self-isolation.

EWN

