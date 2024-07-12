WCED Says Nearly 300 Schools Sustained Damage From Storms

Almost 300 schools have sustained storm damage.



The Western Cape Education Department (WCED)’s Bronagh Hammond said that since Friday, 30 schools had requested closure due to flooding or structural damage.

“Two hundred and ninety-nine schools have now reported some form of damages or disruption, with 121 schools being regarded as urgent. The continued rain and winds have not assisted matters. Schools in all education districts are open on 15 July 2024, unless permission has been granted by the head of department to temporarily close the school.”