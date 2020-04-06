Apr 6, 2020

WC Schools To Continue Feeding Schemes During Lockdown

Apr 6, 2020 1 min read

Picture: Peninsula School Feeding Association.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Department of Education will keep its school feeding scheme running during the coronavirus lockdown.

The department has been given emergency funding to ensure children from poor homes are fed.

MEC Debbie Shafer on Monday said her head of department had written to school principals.

“It will not be the way it is usually done and the details of how food will be distributed are still under discussion and will be communicated to schools by their district offices as soon as possible.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

EWN

