WC Remains SA’s COVID-19 Epicentre

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in South Africa on Saturday increased to 9,420, with eight new deaths, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced.

This was an increase of 525 new COVID-19 cases.

Mkhize made the announcement during a media briefing in the Western Cape. This after he met with Premier Alan Winde and provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo to discuss the province’s COVID-19 response.

With 4,809 infections and 95 deaths, the Western Cape remains the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted nationwide was 324,079 and total deaths were now at 186. The total number of recoveries was 3,983.

“We are saddened to report eight new deaths, seven from the Western Cape and one from KZN. We have also been advised that one of the deceased was a nurse at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. We pay special tribute to this health worker,” Mkhize said through a statement.

The health minister raised concerns about the high COVID-19 infection rate in the Western Cape with almost 50% of positive cases in the country reported in the province.

Mkhize said he was worried about the number of positive cases in the province.

“Almost 50% of the positive cases are in the Western Cape. This is a matter of concern to us and we thought it was important to come and just share on the concerns,” he said.

Mkhize highlighted the City of Cape Town as a hotspot of COVID-19 infections followed by Johannesburg, Tshwane, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, and eThekwini.

The number of confirmed cases per provinces was as follows:

• Western Cape: 4,809

• Northern Cape: 28

• Eastern Cape: 1,078

• KwaZulu-Natal: 1,308

• Free State: 134

• North West: 41

• Gauteng: 1,910

• Mpumalanga: 61

• Limpopo: 51

