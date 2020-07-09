Thu. Jul 9th, 2020

WC Premier Alan Winde Self-Isolates After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is currently self-isolating after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Winde received his results on Wednesday after he started developing mild flu-like symptoms on Sunday.

He went for testing on Monday, because he’s a Type 2 diabetic and over the age of 55.

He’s also in the process of reaching out to people he was in contact with from three days prior to his first symptoms.

Winde will still continue with meetings about the province’s COVID-19 response.

“I will be isolating myself for the next 14 days. I have done this before – this is the third time that I’ve gone into isolation during this pandemic and again I will continue to manage and run things from home. Using technology, I will continue to chair the cabinets, meet the president and the PCC this week.”

EWN

