WC hospitals Returning To Normal As COVID-19 Cases Stabilise

38 mins ago 1 min read

The Western Cape’s Health MEC has said that all Western Cape hospitals are returning to normal as coronavirus cases continue to stabilise.

This has been revealed in a reply in the provincial parliament by the province’s Health MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo.

Last week, the Health minister said that his department was making recommendations on how the state of disaster and restrictions would be phased out.

“This decision is critical towards our post-COVID recovery effects and will allow the health sector to clear the surgical backlog created by the pandemic. Twenty million rand has also been re-allocated towards eradicating the backlog and a further R140 million is being spent on procuring additional services to assist with this capacity and as such, residents will be able to receive the quality healthcare they deserve,” said member of the Western Cape Legislature Wendy Kaizer-Philander.

