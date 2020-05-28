Thu. May 28th, 2020

WC High Court Expected To Rule If Hairdressers Are Allowed To Work In Lockdown Level 3

11 mins ago

The Western Cape High Court is expected to rule on Thursday on whether hairdressers should be allowed to return to work under lockdown.

Level 3 regulations are set to come into effect next week, and though that would mean religious South Africans can go back to their places of worship, you still would not be able to get a haircut.

Hairdressers would theoretically only be allowed to return to work at level 1 of the lockdown.

Advocate Carlo Viljoen argued on behalf of the hairdressing industry, stressing the economic impact of forcing hairdressers to stay idle.

Jade Tom spoke on Voljoen’s behalf. She said more than one million people depended on the industry.

She said not even the most successful among them had a level of savings that could sustain them for the long haul.

“Businesses are closing and economists have confirmed that should this lockdown continue any further, particularly in our industry, we could lose up to 40% of our industry,” Tom said.

Hairdresser Midge Howe said they just wanted to get back to work.

“We’ve been trying to sell products where we can and it’s tough right now. There are a lot of hairstylists and beauticians who are the sole earners in their households, and currently, they are unable to make a living,” Howe said.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

EWN

