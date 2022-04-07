WC Health Dept Seeing Slow Decline In COVID-19 Cases

The Western Cape Heath Department said that it was seeing a slow decline in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases, with on average 300 new diagnoses per day.
The test positivity rate is approximately 14%, which is higher than previous interwave periods.
On Monday, 4 April, President Cyril Ramaphosa scrapped the national state of disaster, adding that there had been a considerable drop in COVID-19 cases.
The Western Cape Health Department said there had been an overall decrease of 10% in cases in the Cape metro over the past week and a drop of 16% in rural areas.
New admissions also decreased to about 19 admissions per day. COVID-19 cases currently make up only 1% of all available acute general hospital capacity in both the metro and rural areas.
The Brackengate Hospital of Hope is currently the only COVID-19 intermediate care facility with patients – it currently has 11 patients.
More Stories
EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands
Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites
NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
State Of Disaster Could Return If COVID-19 Infections Escalate – Dlamini-Zuma
JSC Grills Unterhalter In JSC Interview
Sama Urges Government To Ramp Up Vaccination Drive
NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Mandla Msibi To Step Aside
Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike
SA Terminates National State Of Disaster
SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases
Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group