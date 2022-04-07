WC Health Dept Seeing Slow Decline In COVID-19 Cases

The Western Cape Heath Department said that it was seeing a slow decline in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases, with on average 300 new diagnoses per day.

The test positivity rate is approximately 14%, which is higher than previous interwave periods.

On Monday, 4 April, President Cyril Ramaphosa scrapped the national state of disaster, adding that there had been a considerable drop in COVID-19 cases.

The Western Cape Health Department said there had been an overall decrease of 10% in cases in the Cape metro over the past week and a drop of 16% in rural areas.

New admissions also decreased to about 19 admissions per day. COVID-19 cases currently make up only 1% of all available acute general hospital capacity in both the metro and rural areas.

The Brackengate Hospital of Hope is currently the only COVID-19 intermediate care facility with patients – it currently has 11 patients.

