iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

WC Health Dept Seeing Slow Decline In COVID-19 Cases

10 seconds ago 1 min read

The Western Cape Heath Department said that it was seeing a slow decline in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases, with on average 300 new diagnoses per day.

The test positivity rate is approximately 14%, which is higher than previous interwave periods.

On Monday, 4 April, President Cyril Ramaphosa scrapped the national state of disaster, adding that there had been a considerable drop in COVID-19 cases.

The Western Cape Health Department said there had been an overall decrease of 10% in cases in the Cape metro over the past week and a drop of 16% in rural areas.

New admissions also decreased to about 19 admissions per day. COVID-19 cases currently make up only 1% of all available acute general hospital capacity in both the metro and rural areas.

The Brackengate Hospital of Hope is currently the only COVID-19 intermediate care facility with patients – it currently has 11 patients.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands

1 hour ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Could Return If COVID-19 Infections Escalate – Dlamini-Zuma

1 day ago
1 min read

JSC Grills Unterhalter In JSC Interview

1 day ago
1 min read

Sama Urges Government To Ramp Up Vaccination Drive

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

2 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Terminates National State Of Disaster

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

WC Health Dept Seeing Slow Decline In COVID-19 Cases

10 seconds ago
1 min read

EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands

1 hour ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer