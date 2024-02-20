WC Goverment’s Efforts To Curb Crime Yielding Results – Winde

Premier Alan Winde said that the Western Cape government’s efforts to curb crime were yielding results as the murder rate in the province had decreased over the past five years.

Winde dedicated a large chunk of his State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Paarl on Monday night to crime fighting.

The premier, who delivered his last State of the Province Address of his term, told a packed community hall that fighting crime was critical for job creation.

“Our war on crime in this province involves data, evidence and innovation. The LEAP officers have made such an impact to crime fighting and murder rates in this province, it’s unbelievable.”