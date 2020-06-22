Mon. Jun 22nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

WC Education MEC Calls For Calm During School Placement Process

4 mins ago 1 min read

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer. Picture: @DebbieSchafer/Twitter

Share with your network!

CAPE TOWN – Parents who’ve applied to have their children enrolled at a Western Cape school for the 2021 academic year are currently receiving notifications on the outcome of their applications.

The Western Cape Education Department said that they could expect to receive feedback up until 22 June.

Officials have stressed the importance of accepting placement offers by 3 July at the latest.

The sooner they did so, the sooner schools could determine how many spaces they had left, explained Education MEC Debbie Schafer.

“Parents who received notifications that their applications have been unsuccessful at all schools they applied to must remain calm. It is important to understand that the process is not yet complete. Once parents who have accepted offers of placement, the WCED and schools will have a better idea of where there are still spaces available.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

WC Social Development MEC Concerned By Spread Of COVID-19 In Old Age Homes

11 mins ago
1 min read

Grim Outlook For Restaurants Despite Lifting Of COVID-19 Restrictions

3 hours ago
1 min read

Santaco Condemns Roadblocks But Vows To Continue Strike Until Government Listens

3 hours ago
1 min read

Police Arrest Suspected Serial Rapist In Klerksdorp

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s COVID-19 Death Toll Could Be Similar To Annual Road Fatalities: Panda

3 hours ago
1 min read

Mboweni’s Budget To Shed Light On Economic Recovery Plans Post-COVID-19

3 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

WC Education MEC Calls For Calm During School Placement Process

4 mins ago
1 min read

WC Social Development MEC Concerned By Spread Of COVID-19 In Old Age Homes

11 mins ago
2 min read

Digital Concert Featuring Top Acts To Benefit Angles, Help Artists

2 hours ago
6 min read

Six Steps To Start Off Investing

3 hours ago