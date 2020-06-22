WC Education MEC Calls For Calm During School Placement Process

Share with your network!

CAPE TOWN – Parents who’ve applied to have their children enrolled at a Western Cape school for the 2021 academic year are currently receiving notifications on the outcome of their applications.

The Western Cape Education Department said that they could expect to receive feedback up until 22 June.

Officials have stressed the importance of accepting placement offers by 3 July at the latest.

The sooner they did so, the sooner schools could determine how many spaces they had left, explained Education MEC Debbie Schafer.

“Parents who received notifications that their applications have been unsuccessful at all schools they applied to must remain calm. It is important to understand that the process is not yet complete. Once parents who have accepted offers of placement, the WCED and schools will have a better idea of where there are still spaces available.”

EWN

