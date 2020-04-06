WC Education Department: Lockdown Is Not A Holiday

Share with your network!

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is reminding pupils and parents that the lockdown is not a holiday.

Learning must continue at home albeit under far different conditions. Online is where learners are being told to go.

The department’s Bronagh Hammond said grade 12s, especially, should be spending a few hours a day doing revision.

“They should be engaging with their work, they have their work revision from the first term as well as plenty of resources and material on the WCED website, which they can download. There’s a lot of resources on that website as well.”

FEEDING SCHEME WILL CONTINUE

The Western Cape Education Department will keep its school feeding scheme running during the lockdown.

The department has been given emergency funding to ensure children from poor homes are fed.

MEC Debbie Shafer said her head of department has written to school principals.

“It will not be the way it’s usually done. The details of how food will be distributed is still under discussion and will be communicated to schools by their district offices as soon as possible.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

EWN

Share with your network!