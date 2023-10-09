WC DA- Bheki Cele & SAPS Should Come Together to Reduce Crime

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Western Cape, its government has increased its efforts to combat crime.

This occurred after seven individuals were shot and killed over the weekend in two separate incidents.

Three others, including a seventeen-year-old boy in Heinz Park at Samora Machel, were also slain.

The motive for the murders is still under investigation.

The party’s Gillion Bosman said that policing needed to be stepped up in Cape Town.

“The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is fed up with the apparently endless killings in the Western Cape. The Western Cape government has done everything in its power to reduce crime, but the stark reality is that the province lacks the resources to do so. “Crime cannot be reduced until Bheki Cele and the SAPS sit down at the negotiating table.