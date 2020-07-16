WC Courts To Get Additional Oversight Measures On Gender-Based Violence Cases

Share with your network!

Western Cape courts will be subjected to additional oversight measures on gender-based violence cases.

Advocate Leslie Morris has been appointed to the provincial Community Safety Department’s court watching brief unit.

The unit observes court proceedings and reports any inefficiencies in relation to the investigation or the trial itself.

Community Safety spokesperson Cayla Murray: “Advocate Morris has been tasked with addressing GBV and domestic violence-related cases as he has a wealth of experience, having served the department and unit for eight years. He is passionate about addressing these social ills and has in his spare time established a departmental guideline on how to obtain a protection order.”

