WC Authorities Predict Province Could Exit Third Wave Soon

Provincial authorities predict the third wave could be over by 18 September as the third wave in the Western Cape has almost run its course.
The number of weekly cases in the province is continuing to drop.
Authorities believe this is due to more people getting the jab.
The province is currently vaccinating around 40,000 people daily.
But there are concerns about low registration numbers in some of the biggest suburbs and townships.
