Watford Sign Midfielder Sissoko From Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Watford for the transfer of midfielder Moussa Sissoko on a two-year contract, the Premier League clubs said on Friday.

The France international will be available for Sunday’s match against the Spurs, Watford said in a statement bit.ly/3gDKhVq.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed, but British media reported that the fee was in the region of 5 million pounds ($6.89 million).

Sissoko, 32, joined Tottenham from Newcastle United in 2016 and has made 202 appearances for Spurs across all competitions.

He played 44 times in the 2018-19 season, helping Tottenham reach the UEFA Champions League final where they lost to Liverpool.

Tottenham have won their first two Premier League games of the season while Watford have one win and one defeat so far.

Reuters

