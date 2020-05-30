Watch the Adorable Trailer for the Gambia’s First Animated Series

Disappointed with the lack of children’s programming about Africa, Fye Network has developed the Gambia’s first ever animated series aimed at teaching children about the history, culture and wonder that is Africa. In development for over 13 years, the show introduces characters such as Princess Halima and Bakary on Safari, whose messages not only educate and entertain, but also empower Africans to recapture their own narrative.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
