Sat. May 30th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Watch the Adorable Trailer for the Gambia’s First Animated Series

14 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Disappointed with the lack of children’s programming about Africa, Fye Network has developed the Gambia’s first ever animated series aimed at teaching children about the history, culture and wonder that is Africa. In development for over 13 years, the show introduces characters such as Princess Halima and Bakary on Safari, whose messages not only educate and entertain, but also empower Africans to recapture their own narrative.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Seychelles Issues Safety Travel Guidelines as Borders Open

2 mins ago
1 min read

Modern African Literature is taking a Journey through the Diaspora Back to the Continent

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Day 2020

11 mins ago
1 min read

An African Literary Festival for the Age of Coronavirus

17 mins ago
1 min read

African Style Archive Celebrates Throwback Fashion

21 mins ago
1 min read

Mask-making Becomes Lifeline for African Communities

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Seychelles Issues Safety Travel Guidelines as Borders Open

2 mins ago
1 min read

Modern African Literature is taking a Journey through the Diaspora Back to the Continent

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Day 2020

11 mins ago
1 min read

Watch the Adorable Trailer for the Gambia’s First Animated Series

14 mins ago