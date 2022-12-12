Watch Red Bull’s: ‘The Story of Afro Dance’ Documentary 

While African music continues to take the world by storm, the dancers that have helped to propel this success have often gone unnamed. A new documentary, ‘The Story of Afro Dance,’ however, shifts the spotlight toward the Nigerian dance scene and the enormous influence of its dynamic creatives. In conjunction with the documentary’s release, from December 8th through 10th, the world’s most celebrated dancers – including Liberian-Korean dancer David “The Crown” Staler – will take center stage at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the event, over 30 countries will bring their best street dancers to the world’s biggest street dance competition, which will welcome all street dance styles together, where they will showcase their creativity and expertise to impress the audience.

