Watch: President Ramaphosa Appears At State Capture Inquiry

Screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Inquiry on 11 August 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the state capture inquiry today.

He will first give evidence in his capacity as the current ANC president and former deputy president of the party.

