Watch: MPs Debate President Ramaphosa’s Sona

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are holding joint sittings to debate last Thursday’s address.
The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) are holding joint sittings to debate last Thursday’s address.
More Stories
Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Expected To Start On Wednesday
SA Company Renergen Develops One Of A Kind Vaccine Freezer
Zuma Hits Out At Zondo
Beitbridge Border Post Truckers Unhappy With Queues
SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 102
20 Land Border Crossings To Be Opened Next Week
State Capture Commission To Ask ConCourt For Imprisonment Of Jacob Zuma
Zuma No-Show Confirmed At State Capture Inquiry
ANC NEC Decides On Resolution
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Expected To Land This Week
SA Records 1 744 New Cases
Man United Held To A Draw At Lowly West Brom