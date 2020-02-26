Wed. Feb 26th, 2020

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry Hears Evidence From Ex-SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo

A screengrab of former SABC group CEO Lulama Mokhobo giving testimony at the state capture inquiry on 26 February 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The SABC is firmly in the spotlight at the state capture inquiry.

Former SABC group CEO Lulama Mokhobo is giving testimony at the inquiry.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry hears evidence from ex-SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo

