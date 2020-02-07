Watch Live: SAA Head Of Technical Procurement Continues Testimony At State Capture Inquiry

The head of department for procurement at South African Airways (SAA) Technica Nontsasa Memela is continuing with her testimony at the state capture inquiry on Friday.
The inquiry, headed by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture at SAA.
More Stories
Warm Welcome Expected For Zozibini Tunzi On Her Return Home
BUSA: Cosatu Plan For Eskom Bailout Not To Affect Tax Payers
NICD: Misinformation On Coronavirus Spreads Confusion
SAA Job Cuts Inevitable: Business Rescue Practitioners
Cosatu: Government, Business, Social Partners On Board With Plan To Save Eskom
Strikes Cost SA Workers R266M In Wages In 2018