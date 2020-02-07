Fri. Feb 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Watch Live: SAA Head Of Technical Procurement Continues Testimony At State Capture Inquiry

Watch Live: SAA Head Of Technical Procurement Continues Testimony At State Capture Inquiry
24 mins ago 1 min read

The head of department for procurement at South African Airways (SAA) Technica Nontsasa Memela is continuing with her testimony at the state capture inquiry on Friday.

The inquiry, headed by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture at SAA.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Warm Welcome Expected For Zozibini Tunzi On Her Return Home

19 mins ago
1 min read

BUSA: Cosatu Plan For Eskom Bailout Not To Affect Tax Payers

30 mins ago
1 min read

NICD: Misinformation On Coronavirus Spreads Confusion

35 mins ago
1 min read

SAA Job Cuts Inevitable: Business Rescue Practitioners

42 mins ago
1 min read

Cosatu: Government, Business, Social Partners On Board With Plan To Save Eskom

47 mins ago
1 min read

Strikes Cost SA Workers R266M In Wages In 2018

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Coronavirus Kills ‘Hero’ Doctor Who Tried To Warn The World About The New Virus

12 mins ago
1 min read

Warm Welcome Expected For Zozibini Tunzi On Her Return Home

19 mins ago
1 min read

Watch Live: SAA Head Of Technical Procurement Continues Testimony At State Capture Inquiry

24 mins ago
1 min read

BUSA: Cosatu Plan For Eskom Bailout Not To Affect Tax Payers

30 mins ago