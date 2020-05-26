Watch Live: Ramaphosa Leads Call For National Day Of Prayer

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead a call for a national day of prayer on Tuesday evening.
The president is also expected to provide an update on provisions for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with interfaith leaders.
