Tue. May 26th, 2020

Watch Live: Ramaphosa Leads Call For National Day Of Prayer

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead a call for a national day of prayer on Tuesday evening.

The president is also expected to provide an update on provisions for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with interfaith leaders.

