Watch Live: Minister Gordhan Briefs Scopa On SAA, SA Express Developments

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on developments relating to SAA and SA Express.
WATCH: Gordhan briefs Scopa on SAA, SA Express developments
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on developments relating to SAA and SA Express.
WATCH: Gordhan briefs Scopa on SAA, SA Express developments
More Stories
Covid-19 Forcing S.Africans To Reevaluate Their Relationship With Money
Tourism Sector Survey Paints A Realistic Picture Of The Current State Of Tourism In The Country
Not Just Another Conversation About Women
4 Entrepreneurship Trends Impacting African Business Landscapes In 2020 & The Catalysing Effect Of COVID-19
Returning To Work? COVID-19 Reinfection Fears Addressed With New App
AMCU Wins Covid-19 Safety For Miners Case