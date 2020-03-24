Mar 24, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Watch Live: Govt Gives More Details On Covid-19 Lockdown

Mar 24, 2020 1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mhkize. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Share with your network!

Government is on Tuesday morning giving more details on the nationwide lockdown that comes into effect this week.

In his address on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was taking the drastic measure – which will last for 21 days – in order to save lives by curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

South Africa has at least 402 cases of the disease that has killed more than 16,000 people globally.

WATCH: Inter-ministerial briefing

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NSPCA: You Can’t Get Coronavirus From Domestic Animals

Mar 24, 2020
1 min read

Political Parties Welcome Ramaphosa’s Coronavirus Lockdown

Mar 24, 2020
1 min read

Covid-19 Test Kits Donated By Jack Ma To Hit SA Next Week

Mar 24, 2020

You may have missed

3 min read

Providing Access To Energy And A Better Life In Sharpeville

Mar 24, 2020
1 min read

Watch Live: Govt Gives More Details On Covid-19 Lockdown

Mar 24, 2020
1 min read

NSPCA: You Can’t Get Coronavirus From Domestic Animals

Mar 24, 2020
1 min read

Political Parties Welcome Ramaphosa’s Coronavirus Lockdown

Mar 24, 2020