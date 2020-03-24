Watch Live: Govt Gives More Details On Covid-19 Lockdown

Share with your network!

Government is on Tuesday morning giving more details on the nationwide lockdown that comes into effect this week.

In his address on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was taking the drastic measure – which will last for 21 days – in order to save lives by curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

South Africa has at least 402 cases of the disease that has killed more than 16,000 people globally.

WATCH: Inter-ministerial briefing

EWN

Share with your network!