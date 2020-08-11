iAfrica

Watch: Des Van Rooyen Gives Evidence At State Capture Inquiry

7 hours ago 1 min read

On Tuesday, former Minister of Finance, Des van Rooyen will give evidence at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry about ministerial appointments.

Van Rooyen is also set to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile, the former director of National Treasury.

Van Rooyen was Minister of Finance during a brief period in December 2015. He was replaced by Pravin Gordhan after there was suspicion about his appointment by Jacob Zuma and the Rand made a nose-dive.

