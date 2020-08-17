Watch: Coronavirus Command Council Gives Briefing On Lockdown Level 2 Regulations

Share with your network!

Ministers of the Coronavirus Command Council are briefing the media on the lockdown level 2 regulations.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma urges South Africans to be vigilant and adhere to the health protocols put in place at the beginning of the national lockdown almost 5 months ago: wash hands, sanitize, wearing masks outside your home and practice social distancing.

Even though restrictions are relaxed and the country is moving to lockdown level 2 from midnight, the coronavirus has not been defeated yet.

Alcohol and cigarettes

The sale of alcohol and tobacco products is permitted under level 2, but Dlamini-Zuma urges South Africans to be responsible and not to share their cigarettes.

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-consumption is permitted from 09:00 to 17:00, from Monday to Thursday.

Alcohol can be sold at licensed premises for on-site consumption on a daily basis until the curfew of 22:00, so you can drink at a restaurant or bar over the weekend.

Curfew

There is a national curfew in place from 22h00 until 04h00 the next morning, unless you have a permit for essential services or emergencies.

Weddings and funerals

Weddings and funerals are allowed and can be attended by a maximum of 50 guests.

Visiting friends and family

You are now allowed to visit your friends and family, but no more than 10 people at a time are allowed to visit your home.

Travel

All restrictions on inter-provincial travel have been lifted, even for leisure. International travel remains prohibited.

Share with your network!