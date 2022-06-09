WATCH Climate Transition in an African Context

iAfrica

Africa’s leaders know that transitioning to a low-carbon environment presents a unique set of challenges across the continent. Standard Bank’s Chief Executive of CIB, Kenny Fihla, has a deep understanding about what is required for a just transition. He spoke at length with Teresa Clarke of AFRICA.COM about the group’s commitment to climate transition in an African context.

