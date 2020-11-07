iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin’s Electric Performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

It was a chillingly powerful performance at the recent BET Hip Hop Awards when Burna Boy took to the stage accompanied by a virtual Chris Martin. As a tribute to those who have lost their lives to police brutality in Nigeria, they performed Burna Boy’s hit ‘Monsters You Made’ to a backdrop of SARS protest footage. Towards the end of the performance, Burna Boy repeated his statements and call to end police brutality as he and his team stood proud with their fists in the air. And to really hit the message home, a list featuring the names of those gunned down and brutally murdered during the peaceful protests.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

4 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

4 hours ago
1 min read

Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

4 hours ago
1 min read

Best Golf Destination in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Latest Travel Advisories from Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

African Art and Handicrafts: How to Ethically Purchase and Display Them

5 hours ago
1 min read

Why Authentic African Fashion Matters and How It is Taking Its Rightful Place on the Global Stage

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nollywood’s New Generation in the Spotlight at Film Africa in London

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Angolan Dancers Who Helped South African Anthem ‘Jerusalema’ Go Global

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisian Entrepreneur Provides a Cost Effective Solution for Amputees

21 hours ago
1 min read

Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa

21 hours ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

21 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

4 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

4 hours ago
1 min read

Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

4 hours ago
1 min read

Best Golf Destination in Africa

5 hours ago