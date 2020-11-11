iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Watch: ANC Briefs Media On Ace Magashule Developments

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The ANC is briefing the media after an emergency meeting held on Tuesday night following the issuing of a warrent of arrest for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Political Parties React To Magashule’s Arrest Warrant

5 hours ago
1 min read

Accused In Asbestos Case Return To Court

5 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Commits To Curbing Irregular Expenditure At PRASA

6 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Fatalities Close In On 20 000

6 hours ago
1 min read

Hawks Issue Warrant Of Arrest For Ace Magashule In Asbestos Corruption Case

23 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Calls For Restraint In Brackenfell

1 day ago
1 min read

DA Under Fire For Comparing EFF With Nazis

1 day ago
2 min read

DBE Issues New Matric Covid-19 Protocol

1 day ago
1 min read

1 247 New COVID-19 Infections In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

Johnson & Johnson’s Global Phase 3 ENSEMBLE Trial of its Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Commences in South Africa

2 days ago
4 min read

Ramaphosa: The Greatest Vigilance Is Required To Keep The Virus At Bay And To Support Our Economy

2 days ago
1 min read

Dan Matjila To Challenge PIC Findings

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Pick n Pay Increases Its Online Deals This Black Friday

1 min ago
3 min read

5 Ways To Do Some Safe Summer Socialising

8 mins ago
5 min read

Hijackings Up By 20% – 19 Golden Rules That Could Save Your Life

48 mins ago
3 min read

Business And Government Partner To Drive International Investment At Annual SA Tomorrow Investor Conference

54 mins ago