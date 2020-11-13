Watch: Ace Magashule Court Appearance On Corruption Charges

Ace Magashule appeared in Bloemfontein Magistrates Court today, where he is facing corruption charges related to the Free State asbestos project during his time as premier.
Magistrate Amos Moos has released Magashule on R200,000 bail and with certain conditions. The case has been postponed to February next year.
The ANC secretary-general is not allowed to contact his former personal assistant, who has turned state witness.
Magashule handed himself over to the Hawks earlier today after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this week.
Magashule is one of eight accused in a case involving a R255 million contract to replace asbestos roofing on homes in the Free State during his time as premier.
