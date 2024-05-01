Washington’s Influence on the African Continent is Waning

It is being edged out by Beijing, new polling from Gallup shows. The US and China are racing to establish dominance on the African continent, a rivalry “centered on many geopolitical issues, including a race to secure access to precious minerals and disputes over debt relief,” the Gallup report noted. China last year saw its highest approval rating on the African continent in decades, Gallup wrote, most notably in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal. The US, meanwhile, saw its approval rating sink by 3% in 2023. Washington’s approval sank by 29% in Uganda, which was blocked from receiving benefits from Washington’s African Growth and Opportunity Act following its enactment of a harsh anti-LGBTQ law last year. Its approval also slumped in the Gambia and Kenya, Gallup noted.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR