Warring Soweto Taxi Associations Agree To ‘Ceasefire’

The two warring Soweto taxi associations have again agreed to a ceasefire.

But no peace deal has been signed just yet, according to the Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo who met the two associations on Wednesday to try and broker a peace deal.

This comes after violence erupted last weekend between the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association.

Four taxis were torched in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday and two more were set alight in Soweto.

Several other vehicles were also vandalised.

The clashes were sparked by a dispute over routes.

Several commuters were left stranded after Nanduwe pulled its vehicles from the road, amid safety concerns.

But the transport MEC says a lasting solution has been reached.

He says the deal will be sealed on Friday.

