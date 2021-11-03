Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Magashule’s Former PA

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant.

Moroadi Cholota will have to be extradited to South Africa

The State prosecutor has also declined to make available the list of witnesses implicating Magashule in the asbestos fraud and corruption case.

The suspended ANC Secretary-General appeared at the High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Magashule and 15 co-accused face corruption, fraud and money laundering charges concerning a R255m contract for the assessment and removal of asbestos roofs.

